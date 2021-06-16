Alaska Legislature passes budget with funding holes

Sen. Natasha von Imhof, an Anchorage Republican, gave a fiery speech outlining potential fallout if a budget were not passed with the start of the new fiscal year looming July 1. She noted the dividend amounts contemplated in the budget and said Alaskans also have received federal aid checks over the last year to help ease the financial impacts of the pandemic.

A focus should be on reinvigorating the economy through year-round jobs, she said.

"But, no, here we are ... debating a dividend. The greed and the entitlement is astounding to me. I just don't fathom it,” she said. “My father is at home dying of cancer, and I am here, listening to the biggest crock of crap I've ever heard.”

Sen. Bert Stedman, a Sitka Republican and one of the budget negotiators, said the proposed $1,100 dividend reflected what the state could afford. He is among those who has balked at exceeding a withdrawal limit from permanent fund earnings for dividends and government costs.

In retrospect, he said, he wished funding for the dividend wasn't structured as it was, but he said efforts to “unwind” that as part of negotiation efforts weren't successful. Stedman said funding for an $1,100 dividend could be addressed with a special session later this year.