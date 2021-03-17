Alaska man faces federal charges in US Capitol breach

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska man faces federal charges in the January breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Aaron James Mileur, 41, a construction worker from Wasilla, was arrested Tuesday by the FBI on charges of knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds. Both charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol are misdemeanors, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The case was sealed until his arrest Tuesday morning. He made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, where federal prosecutors did not ask Mileur be jailed. Instead, they pushed for him to wear a GPS tracker.

Benjamin Muse, a public defender appointed to represent Mileur, declined comment in an email Wednesday to The Associated Press.

Mileur is among more than 300 people charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and federal prosecutors say at least 100 more could face charges. A mob of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden’s electoral win over Trump.