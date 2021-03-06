Alaska Native, former state lawmaker John Sackett dies at 76

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native leader and former state lawmaker John Sackett has died. He was 76.

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered all flags to fly at half-staff on Monday in tribute.

“John Sackett was a valuable and effective advocate for Alaska Natives and our rural communities throughout his nearly 20-year tenure in the Legislature, as well as his extensive professional and community involvement. His legacy of service will forever be an integral piece of Alaska’s history,” Dunleavy said. “Rose and I offer our sympathies to the Sackett family as they honor his memory.”

His cause of death was not immediately released.

Sackett was born in 1944 in the remote village of Cutoff, 35 miles (56 kilometers) up the Huslia River in Interior Alaska, Anchorage Daily News reported. He began his political career in 1967 in the state House of Representatives, when he was in his 20s.