Alaska officials euthanize 3 lynx in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three lynx kittens that were seen around Anchorage were euthanized after their mother was killed and permanent placement for the animals could not be found, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game reported Thursday.

The mother and kittens had been seen for weeks in south Anchorage. Alaska's News Source, citing the department, reported that at some point the mother and one of the kittens were shot by a homeowner defending chickens.

The department, in a statement Thursday, said the adult lynx was killed by a homeowner in early September, in what it called a “defense of life or property” situation, after it was believed to have killed and hurt ducks and chickens.

The department said it subsequently received reports of the kittens running between homes and across streets and that one was hit by a vehicle and killed. The three remaining lynx were captured Tuesday and later euthanized, the department said.