Alaska oil-wealth fund transfer to proceed after veto error

Lawmakers who supported the transfer saw it as a way to keep the money from being spent. The state has been using earnings, long used to pay annual dividends to residents, to also help pay for government. A 2018 law sought to limit withdrawals for both purposes, and some lawmakers vigorously oppose exceeding that limit, particularly if there is no long-term agreement in place to resolve an ongoing dispute over the size of dividend checks.

Dunleavy, in announcing his vetoes Thursday, said the intent behind stopping the transfer was to have a fuller discussion with lawmakers about “a comprehensive approach" to dealing with the fund.

Some lawmakers have pushed back against some assumptions underlying the administration’s proposal for the fund and dividend program.

Dunleavy signed the budget Wednesday but did not release his vetoes or a preliminary draft of his approved budget until Thursday, the start of the new fiscal year. The final document sent to the House and Senate did not match the draft from Thursday, as it did not cross out the transfer.

Young at the time attributed the mishap to a “scrivener’s error” that took place as Dunleavy’s office and legislative aides rushed to finalize the budget.