 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska outlines plans to help hospitals amid COVID-19 cases
0 Comments
AP

Alaska outlines plans to help hospitals amid COVID-19 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials outlined plans Wednesday to help hospitals prioritize care if needed amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and announced short-term contracts for more than 400 health care personnel to relieve medical facilities with overtaxed staffs.

State health commissioner Adam Crum signed an addendum to a public health emergency order that he said provides guidance to hospitals, care providers and local health authorities if crisis standards of care are needed. They are guidelines for prioritizing care if hospital resources are overwhelmed.

He said providers will have access to committees that can “help them provide strategies and alternate tools in order to provide care.”

The department said hospitals or health care facilities can contact it if they think they need to implement crisis standards of care and a 15-member committee will meet and help provide guidance on options.

The document calls for the department to facilitate daily statewide meetings “to identify and prioritize transfers to available beds, treatments, and identify and mitigate gaps in the health care system."

Earlier this month, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage implemented crisis standards, with Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, the hospital's chief of staff. She said the number of patients and level of care that they needed was exceeding the hospital's resources.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Marto owner looks forward to new menu

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan
National Politics

Top doctors say not so fast to Biden's boosters-for-all plan

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just one month ago, President Joe Biden and his health advisers announced big plans to soon deliver a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine to all Americans. But after campaigning for the White House on a pledge to “follow the science,” Biden found himself uncharacteristically ahead of it with that lofty pronouncement.

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs
National Politics

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine Qs

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House offered Wednesday to connect Nicki Minaj with one of the Biden administration’s doctors to address her questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, after the Trinidadian-born rapper’s erroneous tweet alleging the vaccine causes impotence went viral.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News