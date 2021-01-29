Alaska plans screening changes after '3REICH' license plate

On Jan. 22, a former newspaper editor, Matt Tunseth, posted a picture of the plate on social media. He later described seeing the plate at a stoplight in Anchorage that day and taking the photo.

The photo set off a firestorm and a member of the state Human Rights Commission was ousted for comments she made about the controversy.

Jamie Allard said on social media that “fuhrer” in German means leader and that “reich” means realm.

“If you speak the language fluently, you would know that the English definition of the word, the progressives have put a spin on it and created their own definition,” Allard wrote, adding in another comment that she is “not for banning free speech.”

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for Gov. Mike Dunleavy, said this week that Allard's comments had become a distraction for the commission. He said Dunleavy, who had appointed Allard, "felt it was in the best interest of the board” to remove her.

In response, Allard said that given “recent attacks against me, I feel it is best to step aside, so the commission can focus on its work" and she could get more time to focus on her role on the municipal assembly of Anchorage.