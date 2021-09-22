Alaska plans to help hospitals with COVID-19 crisis care

Earlier this month, Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage implemented crisis standards, with Dr. Kristen Solana Walkinshaw, the hospital’s chief of staff, writing the number of patients and level of care that they needed was exceeding the hospital’s resources.

Alaska has recently had the highest per-capita rate of COVID-19 cases, according to a tracker by Johns Hopkins.

The number of COVID-19 cases among Alaskans since the pandemic began has now topped 100,000, the state health department reported Wednesday, putting the tally at 100,111. During that same period, the department reports there have been 466 COVID-19-related deaths.

The state’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, one of the public faces of Alaska's COVID-19 response, said she fought back tears during a Wednesday news conference outlining the latest state actions.

“I was really trying not to lose it,” she said in an interview afterward. “I’d hoped we’d never be at this point in the pandemic.”

“I think this is what we’ve always been trying to avoid, was getting to the point where our hospital systems were being overwhelmed by the number of patients and starting to see that impact not only COVID patients but non-COVID patients as well,” she said.