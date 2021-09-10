Alaska redistricting board adopts draft maps for comment

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The board tasked with rewriting Alaska's legislative boundaries based on the latest census have adopted two draft maps for comment.

During a meeting Thursday, members of the five-person redistricting board agreed on most boundaries across Alaska but couldn’t agree on the boundary between the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and the Municipality of Anchorage, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Rather than trying to decide the issue immediately, members advanced two different approaches to get comment on.

The state constitution says districts should be “contiguous and compact territory containing as nearly as practicable a relatively integrated socio-economic area.”

Board members disagreed about whether Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough are integrated or whether districts should stop at borough boundaries, as they agreed should happen with Fairbanks. For the Fairbanks area, the draft maps placed five seats within borough boundaries, with each district slightly above the target of 18,335 residents per House district.