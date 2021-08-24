 Skip to main content
Alaska redistricting board sets schedule for map plans
AP

Alaska redistricting board sets schedule for map plans

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The committee tasked with drawing new legislative boundaries based on population data for Alaska plans to have a final map ready by Nov. 10.

The five-member Alaska Redistricting Board on Monday also indicated plans to have at least one draft completed by Sept. 11, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The state Constitution requires the board to map legislative boundaries every 10 years, after receiving census data. Two of the board's members are appointed by the governor. The Senate president, House speaker and chief justice of the Alaska Supreme Court each appoint one member.

The board will set 40 House districts and 20 Senate districts. Until a map is finalized, legislative candidates won't know for sure which district they will be competing in.

Each district is expected to have 18,335 residents, plus or minus 5%. Given population changes since the 2010 Census, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is expected to gain a seat.

The board on Monday began dividing Alaska into geographic regions, which will be divided into districts. The board expects to provide multiple drafts for public review and comment before voting on a final version in November.

Whatever emerges from the board could be subject to litigation.

