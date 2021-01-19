Alaska restaurant program helps businesses and community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A grant program established to help restaurants struggling under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is reaping rewards for the businesses and those consuming their goods.

The Restaurant Rescue program aims to keep restaurants busy while feeding residents in need, Alaska Public Media reported Monday.

Virus health restrictions over the past year helped slow the spread of the coronavirus, but many businesses had to limit operations and some closed altogether.

The leisure and hospitality industry accounted for more than a third of the state’s 2020 job losses.

The program, a partnership between the United Way of Anchorage, the Alaska Hospitality Retailers Association and the Municipality of Anchorage, was established in October through a grant from the Alaska Community Foundation and the state Department of Health and Social Services.

United Way President and CEO Clark Halvorson said 16 restaurants benefiting from the program have delivered more than 41,000 meals to community members.