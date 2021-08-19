Alaska says 5 deaths from facility that had virus outbreak

Bennett said testing is being done every three to four days until two weeks have passed without a positive result.

Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with the department, said a cyberattack in May that affected the health department and led to services being taken offline has impacted some of the work that was being done to review death certificates.

Death certificate reviews have been one of the ways that COVID-19-related deaths have been publicly reported.

“Most of the deaths that we've been reporting have been reported by hospitals and not from that sort of death certificate review situation,” she said. Castrodale said steps were being taken to get the services back online.

Statewide, COVID-19 cases continue to rise, and the state health department on Wednesday said the highly contagious delta variant accounts “for almost all newly detected cases" in Alaska. State health officials have continued to encourage vaccinations.

About 54% of Alaskans 12 or older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, told reporters Thursday that the longer that people delay getting vaccinated, “the more likely it is that they will get COVID, and it will be an ongoing threat for months and months to come.”

