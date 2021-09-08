Alaska seeks out-of-state medical personnel amid virus surge

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has asked lawmakers to consider legislation that would allow Alaska to participate in a nurse licensure compact. The state commerce department has said this would allow registered and practical nurses in any of the other participating states to practice in Alaska “without having to go through a time-consuming, redundant licensing process.”

Supporters of the approach say it would streamline the licensing process for out-of-state nurses. But critics have raised concerns about how the nurses would be monitored and questioned whether it would help with staffing when facilities nationwide also have staffing issues.

Alaska's bipartisan House majority coalition, composed largely of Democrats, have asked Dunleavy to issue a disaster declaration to respond to the latest pandemic wave. Dunleavy said he has no intention to do so.

In a letter to legislative leaders last week, he said the virus is “endemic” and that his administration, in response, is “adapting and proposing changes that make the response to the challenge more durable, and not subject to the whims of 30-day proclamations or health orders.”

He last week expanded the agenda of the current special session to include bills dealing with nursing and telehealth. Special sessions can last 30 days. That limit would be reached on Tuesday.

