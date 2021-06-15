Alaska Senate delays action on proposed spending plan

The House meeting time was delayed.

An “action alert” sent with Gov. Mike Dunleavy's name Tuesday characterized the budget proposal as attempted coercion. But Lauren Giliam, a Dunleavy spokesperson, said the "messaging was not authorized or approved by the Governor.”

A statement from Giliam said the Restore the PFD Facebook page, administered by the governor's office, sent an "unauthorized email with respect to the Governor’s advocacy of a vote on the budget.” PFD refers to permanent fund dividend.

While the governor “strenuously opposes” the dividend amount proposed in the budget plan, “he did not authorize any advocacy efforts to urge votes one way or the other on the bill," the statement said.

The budget is the subject of “vigorous negotiations” between lawmakers, and Dunleavy "is clear he is not going to interfere in those deliberations,” the statement said.

Dunleavy called the current special session to finish work on the budget and discuss his proposal to restructure the permanent fund and put a dividend formula in the state constitution. Special sessions can last up to 30 days, a mark that would be reached Friday.