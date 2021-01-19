Alaska Senate organizes Republican majority at session start

Begich had a working relationship with former Republican Senate President Cathy Giessel that he said turned into a “very valuable friendship" built on finding common ground on issues. He said he's hopeful the new majority will see value in working with Democrats. Giessel was not re-elected to the Senate.

The majority announced Tuesday that Palmer Republican Sen. Shelley Hughes would be majority leader and Sens. Bert Stedman of Sitka and Click Bishop of Fairbanks would co-chair the powerful Senate Finance Committee. Full details on committee assignments are pending.

The House, which in recent years has had a bipartisan majority, hasn't organized for the new Legislature. While 21 of the House's 40 members are Republicans, one of them, Rep. Louise Stutes, who has been part of the coalition, last month said she'd stick with her coalition colleagues.

It took until February in 2019 for the House to organize a majority.

Big and familiar issues await lawmakers, including decisions on the budget and the future of the annual checks that have been paid to residents from the earnings of the state's oil-wealth nest egg.