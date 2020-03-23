Alaska Senate puts $1,000 stimulus payment in budget bill

“I'm concerned that it's too broad and that money should be concentrated to the needy families,” said Sen. Bert Stedman, co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee. He said the provision would result in an excess draw on earnings, beyond what was scheduled to be withdrawn.

The adopted stimulus provision would go to eligible Alaskans who got dividends in 2019. Lawmakers also use earnings to help pay for government expenses amid a persistent budget deficit.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, as part of his economic response to the virus, proposed something similar to the failed $1,300 amendment. The Republican proposed paying what he felt Alaskans were owed and did not receive last year when lawmakers approved a permanent fund dividend of $1,606.

Dunleavy has advocated following until it's changed a dividend formula that many lawmakers consider unsustainable. Had the formula been followed, 2019 checks would have been $2,910, according to the Department of Revenue. Dunleavy proposed making up the difference.

Meanwhile, senators rejected an amendment that proposed paying a dividend using the formula last used in 2015. The size of such a dividend this year would have been about $3,100, the Legislative Finance Division has said.