Alaska Senate removes Reinbold as judiciary committee chair

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold was removed as Senate Judiciary Committee chair Monday, 91 days into a legislative session in which she has frequently clashed with fellow Republicans, including other Senate majority members and Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Reinbold said she told leadership she could not “pinpoint a specific concern from the random and isolated thoughts expressed by caucus members that would support a legitimate reason” to remove her as chair. She suggested the Dunleavy administration played a role and pleaded with senators to reject what she called an unnecessary action.

The committee change was approved 17-1, with Reinbold the lone no. She was replaced as chair by Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland and is no longer on that committee.

Senate President Peter Micciche told reporters the decision had nothing to do with Dunleavy's administration and was unrelated to the COVID-19 protocols at the Capitol that Reinbold has bristled against and fought over with members of leadership.

“This is entirely based on decorum and the mutual respect that's expected as we operate in this building,” Micciche said. He did not detail any specific incidents but said the “vast majority” of the Republican-led caucus has had concerns.