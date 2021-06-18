Alaska special session limps toward its end, another looms

Dunleavy spokesperson Corey Allen Young said Dunleavy “does not intend to insert himself in the legislative process.”

Minority Republicans, who say they have felt marginalized and want to be included in talks on what pieces should be considered as part of a broader fiscal plan, take responsibility for their votes, House Minority Leader Cathy Tilton told reporters Friday.

“I want to say, the governor is not to blame for this at all. I accept my vote, our caucus accepts their vote. This is a House issue, right now. We want those discussions to move Alaska in the right path,” Rep. Mike Cronk, a Tok Republican, added.

Dunleavy, as part of the special session agenda, wanted lawmakers to consider his proposal for putting in the state constitution a formula for the annual dividend paid to residents. Many lawmakers said they would prefer a more full-fledged debate on the dividend later this year alongside other pieces of a possible fiscal plan. Dunleavy had already called a special session for August on issues like revenue.

But Tilton, a Wasilla Republican, said there are concerns about whether those conversations will take place.