Alaska to acquire habitat along Kasilof River via US grant

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will acquire about a half square mile (1.3 square kilometers) of habitat along the Kasilof River through a federal grant.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a grant of about $340,000 for the project through its National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant program, the Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday.

The total cost of the project is estimated at around $500,000.

The fish and wildlife service program aims to “protect, restore and enhance coastal wetland ecosystems and associated uplands” across the country.

The project will protect about .44 square miles (about 1.14 square kilometers) of coastal wetland habitat in the Kasilof River Flats, including 2.25 miles (3.62 kilometers) of river shoreline.

About 85% of the project's scope is composed of “nationally declining” coastal wetland types, the newspaper reported.

Wildlife that may benefit from the project include rock sandpipers, chinook, sockeye, pink salmon and Cook Inlet beluga whales, the newspaper reported.

The project is also expected to provide habitat for 165 bird species, 37 of which are identified in the Alaska Wildlife Action Plan as those in greatest need.

