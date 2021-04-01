 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alaska to acquire habitat along Kasilof River via US grant
0 comments
AP

Alaska to acquire habitat along Kasilof River via US grant

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Alaska will acquire about a half square mile (1.3 square kilometers) of habitat along the Kasilof River through a federal grant.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved a grant of about $340,000 for the project through its National Coastal Wetlands Conservation Grant program, the Peninsula Clarion reported Tuesday.

The total cost of the project is estimated at around $500,000.

The fish and wildlife service program aims to “protect, restore and enhance coastal wetland ecosystems and associated uplands” across the country.

The project will protect about .44 square miles (about 1.14 square kilometers) of coastal wetland habitat in the Kasilof River Flats, including 2.25 miles (3.62 kilometers) of river shoreline.

About 85% of the project's scope is composed of “nationally declining” coastal wetland types, the newspaper reported.

Wildlife that may benefit from the project include rock sandpipers, chinook, sockeye, pink salmon and Cook Inlet beluga whales, the newspaper reported.

The project is also expected to provide habitat for 165 bird species, 37 of which are identified in the Alaska Wildlife Action Plan as those in greatest need.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, (Kenai, Alaska) Peninsula Clarion.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma town eases pandemic, one meal at a time

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News