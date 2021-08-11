Alaska to pursue DNA samples it failed to collect

Several state agencies are working on the issue, along with local law enforcement agencies.

Plans call for the Department of Corrections to collect DNA from those already in prison or jail, and for state probation and parole officers to collect samples from those on supervision.

Dunleavy’s office said the Department of Corrections has collected “tens of thousands” of DNA samples over the years, “primarily when a court order was in place.” But it says with the new initiative, it will collect samples “from all offenders who fall under the statutes.”

State Public Safety Commissioner Jim Cockrell also said law enforcement now collects DNA from nearly everyone arrested for the crimes covered by the law. He said his department has begun working to find people whose samples weren’t collected previously.

“Government has an obligation to follow the law,” he said. “And regardless of the many reasons that these DNA collections were missed, we are focused on making our … state a safer place to live.”