Alaska to stop $300 weekly federal unemployment aid boost

Nolan Klouda, executive director of the University of Alaska Center for Economic Development, raised concern with the decision, writing on Twitter that it will “hurt tens of thousands of unemployed Alaskans and their households.”

Klouda, in an interview, said programs like this have allowed people to pay bills and “prevented a lot of economic pain” and unemployment funds have been distributed in the economy.

There are anecdotes that people aren't returning to their old jobs or taking new jobs because of unemployment benefits, he said, adding that the anecdotes are widespread enough that he doesn't “completely ignore them or disregard them.”

But he said he thinks the picture “is a lot murkier than that."

He pointed to research, much of which he said looked at 2020, and said there “really hasn't been evidence that supports people, on a big scale, staying home because of unemployment benefits overall.”

Also adding “to the feeling of scarcity in the workforce" is that so many businesses are hiring for similar-type jobs at once, he said.

More than $1.2 billion in federal and state funds have been distributed through Alaska's unemployment insurance program since March 2020, according to the state labor department.

