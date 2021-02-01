Alaska tribal vaccine eligibility policy causes frustration

Some of those who qualified said they wondered whether more vulnerable people should have been next in line, while public health experts and advocates questioned why the foundation was not prioritizing higher-risk populations.

Southcentral Foundation interim Chief Executive April Kyle said the organization remains focused on Native elders, prioritizing same-day access for those who may not have been willing to receive shots earlier. The foundation is also trying to ensure quick distribution of doses.

“Unless we get our supply out, we put at risk our ability to receive future supply,” Kyle said. “We need to keep it moving into the community, and that’s our charge, and I think we’re doing a pretty exciting job.”

Jan Carolyn Hardy of Anchorage advocacy organization Older Persons Action Group said she thinks the foundation should vaccinate groups including teachers, grocery store workers and older adults.

“We need to vaccinate these folks first, because they are at risk, and by gosh, we need them,” Hardy said. “I applaud the Native corporations and the Native associations. I’ve worked for them, and think the world of them. But we are all here together.”