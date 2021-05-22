Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

“We’re especially grateful and thankful that the church was able to provide that one-year extension for us. It definitely makes it more of a possible goal,” she said.

The Village’s GoFundMe page had raised more than $100,000 as of Friday and the Great Land Trust of Southeastern Alaska has pledged about $600,000 to purchase a portion of the property to put in a conservation easement.

“We have a long way to go,” said Kristin Carpenter, an outside consultant hired by the village to assist in fundraising. “But we’re optimistic.”

And hopeful.

“We really appreciate the Catholic church working with us and we really hope to be able to secure this for future generations for our tribal members and community members alike,” said Simeon.

Villagers are also driven to reclaim the land as the salmon runs appear to be dwindling.