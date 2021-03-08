Alaska village gets potable water back after 1 month without

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The people of the village of Tuluksak have potable running water back after over a month without it.

A fire destroyed the village's water purification plant in January, KYUK-AM reported Friday.

Until the first week of March, residents relied on donations of bottled water.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation last Tuesday managed to restore drinking water by installing a reverse osmosis water filtration system, which is also known as RO.

“It goes through a series of filters to filter out any kind of contamination, and then it goes through an RO treatment, which further treats it," said Cindy Christian, the project manager for the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation Drinking Water Program.

She added: “And then the water from the RO is going to be chlorinated so that it is disinfected, and it can be used for all purposes, including drinking water.”

Before the new system was installed, residents without bottled water had to collect and haul water or ice from the nearby Tuluksak River or the Kuskokwim River, which is farther away.