Alaska village loses running water after fire destroys plant

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — A fire in an Alaska village burned a plant that served as the community's only source of clean, running water, leaving residents waiting for a delivery of water by plane.

Alaska State Troopers said the fire at the water plant in Tuluksak burned from about noon until 4:30 p.m. last Saturday, KYUK-AM reported.

Residents of the Alaska Native community northeast of Bethel hauled water from the Tuluksak River with snowmachines while attempting to douse the flames that eventually destroyed the plant.

“When I looked out the window, my husband and a few other men were trying to get into the water plant and washeteria. They had to break the door, but they were a little too late," said Tribal Council Secretary Kristy Napoka, who lives next door and works at the plant.

Napoka’s husband unsuccessfully attempted to use a hose to stop the blaze before her family brought water from the river, she said.

"They started splashing water into the fire, but it didn’t do any good. It just kept getting bigger and worse,” Napoka said.