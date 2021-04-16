Alaska village requires full vaccine for in-person shopping

Paul said allowing only vaccinated people to shop in-person is helping increase vaccination rates in the village.

“It gives them the incentive, ‘Hey look, I better get vaccinated too so I can go to the store,’” Paul said. “The best way to curb this virus is to get vaccinated.”

Bethel and other Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta villages are allowing people to enter stores without proving they have been vaccinated.

Phillip said Kongiganak has taken stricter precautions because over a third of village's residents have contracted the virus and two people have died from COVID-19.

“Our whole community was just devastated by the first death,” Phillip said. “And with that in mind, we tried to be as strict as we could for as long as we could."

