Alaska villages persist with no cases of the coronavirus

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — In an unusual example of the effectiveness of social distancing, residents of a southeast Alaska fishing community have so far escaped the coronavirus pandemic without any infections.

The town of Pelican is one of the Alaska communities that has avoided the illness by remaining isolated, Alaska Public Media reported Thursday.

Pelican, which can only be reached by bush plane or boat, has no recorded cases of COVID-19 and has vaccinated more than half of its adults.

“Everybody claims that it’s so hard to get in and out of here. I say, that’s perfect,” Pelican Mayor Walt Weller said. “There is no better time to be stranded in the middle of nowhere.”

State officials said privacy considerations prevent them from identifying communities without cases. But discussions with residents and social media posts indicate Pelican is not alone.

Alaska’s unique geography and isolation have helped villages thwart the pandemic with astonishing success.