 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Albania amends constitution to keep on vetting the judiciary

  • 0

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s parliament on Thursday approved a constitutional amendment to allow continued vetting of the judiciary, a key reform in the country’s path toward becoming a member of the European Union one day.

Lawmakers voted 118-0 in favor of a two-year extension of the mandate of the vetting institutions, which would otherwise end in July, and continue the process for 300 remaining judges and prosecutors. A small number of opposition lawmakers in the 140-seat house boycotted the vote and four abstained.

Judicial corruption has plagued post-communist Albania, hampering its democratic processes. The justice system reform aims at ensuring that judges and prosecutors are independent from politics, and at rooting out bribery.

Out of almost 500 — from a total of 800 — vetted so far, only 183 have been approved while another 297 were fired.

Officials from the EU, the U.S. and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, who had earlier urged lawmakers to back the amendment, voiced satisfaction with Thursday's result.

People are also reading…

“This was a vote for the future of Albania in the EU,” the 27-nation bloc's ambassador, Luigi Soreca, tweeted.

Albania's parliament first approved the judicial reform in 2016, following direct assistance from Brussels and Washington.

An International Monitoring Operation has been overseeing the vetting process which checks if judges’ and prosecutors’ property was acquired legitimately or that they had met anti-corruption and professional standards throughout their careers.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, was granted EU candidate status in 2014 and hopes to launch negotiations this year.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 'violent insurrection'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is criticizing the Republican National Committee for censuring two House Republicans who are investigating the “violent insurrection” at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and says it's not the party’s job to police the views of lawmakers.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

High-tech supercomputers finally provide answer on why black holes sometimes 'flare'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News