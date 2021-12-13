 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Albania: Convicted former prosecutor arrested in Italy

  • 0

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s former chief prosecutor has been arrested in Italy following his conviction for hiding money from illegally owned properties, police reported Monday.

Ex-prosecutor general Adriatik Llalla, 52, left Albania after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for hiding property and giving false information on the asset declarations Albanian officials must submit every year.

A statement from Albanian police said that following communication between the Interpol offices of Albania and Italy, Lllalla's “whereabouts and arrest was made possible, a move which aims at extraditing him to our country.”

The statement did not say where in Italy Llalla was arrested.

After the court issued its verdict last month, Llalla’s lawyer had asked for the sentence to be suspended for health reasons. The request was denied, and an international arrest warrant was issued.

Llalla resigned from his role as Albania’s most senior prosecutor in December 2017.

People are also reading…

In 2018, prosecutors sequestered Llalla’s apartment in the capital, Tirana, and just over two hectares (5.4 acres) of land belonging to him. The properties had a total value of more than 98 million leks (some $900,000) at the time, according to prosecutors.

Llalla could not account for the money behind his buying and selling the land and his purchase of an apartment, Albanian prosecutors said. He also failed to justify his family’s expenses in the United States and Germany, they said.

Llalla was the first high-ranking person to be sentenced by newly formed judicial institutions that were established to address corruption in Albania.

Fighting corruption has been post-communist Albania’s Achille’s heel, strongly affecting the country’s democratic, economic and social development.

In 2018, the United States barred Llalla from entering the country because of alleged corruption.

His conviction barred him from holding any public post for five years.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

Biden says hard work ahead to bolster democracies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday wrapped up his two-day democracy summit, an event that was more about starting a global conversation about how best to halt backsliding than producing immediate results or expanding democracy’s reach.

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

Senate rejects Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly approved a resolution Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration's requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Philly lawyer may join GOP field running for US Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — George Bochetto, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer and Republican whose cases have often landed in the public spotlight, said Thursday that he is seriously considering running for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli company uses water and air to store solar energy instead of batteries

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News