 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Albania cuts diplomatic ties with Iran over July cyberattack

  • Updated
  • 0
Albania Iran

FILE - Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pauses before speaking as he addresses a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, Prime Minister Rama said Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Virginia Mayo - staff, AP

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled the country's embassy staff over a major cyberattack nearly two months ago that was allegedly carried out by Tehran on Albanian government websites, the prime minister said Wednesday.

The move by Albania, a NATO country, was the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack.

The government's decision was formally delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Tirana, the capital, in an official note, Prime Minister Edi Rama said. All embassy staff, including diplomatic and security personnel, were ordered to leave Albania within 24 hours.

On July 15, a cyberattack temporarily shut down numerous Albanian government digital services and websites.

Rama said an investigation determined that the cyberattack wasn't carried out by individuals or independent groups, calling it “state aggression.”

People are also reading…

“The deep investigation put at our disposal undeniable evidence that the cyberattack against our country was orchestrated and sponsored by the Islamic Republic of Iran which had involved four groups for the attack on Albania,” Rama said in a video statement.

Tirana said it was working with Microsoft and the FBI in an investigation into the cyberattack.

Mandiant, a leading U.S. cybersecurity firm, expressed “moderate confidence” last month that the attackers were acting in support of Tehran’s anti-dissident efforts.

A group calling itself “HomeLand Justice” claimed credit for the cyberattack that used ransomware to scramble data. Ransomware is best known for its use in for-profit criminal extortion, but is being increasingly wielded for political ends, particularly by Iran.

The claim by “HomeLand Justice” came on a Telegram channel in which documents purported to be Albanian residence permits of members of the Iranian opposition group Mujahedeen-e-Khalq group — best known as MEK — were posted, along with video of the ransomware being activated. The channel alleged corruption in the Albanian government and used hashtags including #Manez.

Albania, a NATO member since 2009, shelters about 3,000 Iranian MEK dissidents who live at Ashraf 3 camp in Manez, which is 30 kilometers (19 miles) west of Tirana.

“This activity poses an active threat to public and private organizations in other NATO member states,” Mandiant said. “As negotiations surrounding the Iran nuclear deal continue to stall, this activity indicates Iran may feel less restraint in conducting cyber network attack operations going forward.”

At the time, the Albanian government said the hackers’ methods was identical to attacks last year in other NATO countries, including Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Rama on Wednesday accused Tehran of recruiting one of the most notorious international cyberattack groups that was involved in similar attacks on Israel, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait and Cyprus. He said Tirana had shared the data and the investigation results with strategic partners and NATO countries.

The Biden administration said it supported the move by Albania to cut ties with Tehran.

“The United States strongly condemns Iran’s cyberattack,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement. “We join in Prime Minister Rama’s call for Iran to be held accountable for this unprecedented cyber incident.”

“The United States will take further action to hold Iran accountable for actions that threaten the security of a U.S. ally and set a troubling precedent for cyberspace,” Watson said.

Mandiant Vice President John Hultquist told The Associated Press that the attacks on Albania and an earlier one on Montenegro show how “critical government systems in NATO countries are vulnerable and under attack."

“The attack on Albania is a reminder that while the most aggressive Iranian cyber activity is generally focused in the Middle East region, it is by no means limited to it," Hultquist said. “Iran will carry out disruptive and destructive cyberattacks as well as complex information operations globally."

In July, MEK had planned to hold the Free Iran World Summit at the Manez camp with U.S. lawmakers among the invitees. The meeting was canceled.

In two separate instances in 2020 and 2018, Tirana expelled four Iranian diplomats for “threatening national security.”

——-

Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Frank Bajak in Boston, contributed to this report.

——-

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

To China’s fury, UN accuses Beijing of Uyghur rights abuses

The U.N. accused China of serious human rights violations that may amount to “crimes against humanity” in a long-delayed report examining a crackdown on Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups. Beijing on Thursday denounced the assessment as a fabrication cooked up by Western nations. Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured or sexually assaulted. The report from the U.N. human rights office largely corroborated earlier reporting by researchers, advocacy groups and the news media. It added the weight of the world body to those conclusions. But it was not clear what impact it would have. China showed no sign of backing off its blanket denials.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

US: Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea

A newly downgraded U.S. intelligence finding says the Russian Ministry of Defense is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine. Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, says “the information that we have is that Russia has specifically asked for ammunition.” A U.S. official says the fact Russia is turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates that its military "continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions.” The official spoke Monday on the condition of anonymity to discuss the intelligence determination.

Number of Brazil Amazon fires hits five-year high in August

Number of Brazil Amazon fires hits five-year high in August

More fires burned in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest this August than in any month in nearly five years, thanks to a surge in illegal deforestation. Satellite sensors detected more than 33,000 fires according to data from the country's national space institute. The dry season months of August and September are usually worst for both deforestation and fire. This was also the worst August for fire in 12 years. That includes August 2019, when images of the burning rainforest shocked the world and drew criticism from European leaders.  Brazil's far-right president downplayed the raging fires then, and continues to today.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuban scientists race to save the world's rarest crocodile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News