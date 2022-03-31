 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Albanian governing lawmaker held over waste-management graft

  • 0

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police on Thursday arrested a governing Socialist party lawmaker on charges of corruption and abuse of power over a waste management project, a day after another 9 government-appointed officials were taken into custody on similar charges.

Police said the charges against Alqi Bllako stem from a concession contract for a waste incinerator in the western city of Fier, 120 kilometers (75 miles) southwest of the capital Tirana. The deal allegedly caused a loss of about 1.5 million Euro ($1.7 million) to the public finances. Bllako is accused of falsifying documentation and accepting bribes.

Bllako resigned his seat in parliament — which carried immunity from prosecution — when the charges were announced Wednesday. He denies wrongdoing.

Also Wednesday, police announced the arrest of another 9 government-appointed public officials for alleged corruption in two cases of waste incinerator concessions.

In December, Socialist former environment Lefter Koka was arrested over the incinerator scandal. All deny wrongdoing.

People are also reading…

The special prosecutor’s office said that besides the arrests, the assets of two companies and some 2 million euros ($2.2 million) worth of personal property and assets linked with the suspects have been temporary sequestered.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has pledged to crack down on corruption, which has plagued post-communist Albania for decades.

The suspects face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

The country’s center-right main opposition Democratic Party has accused Rama’s left-wing government of money laundering and corruption in handing out some 430 million euros ($480 million) for waste incineration projects to party-linked businessmen.

Waste processing has been and remains a serious concern for Albania, and a top priority — together with fighting corruption —in its efforts to join the European Union.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

EXPLAINER: South Dakota House nears AG impeachment decision

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee investigating whether the state's attorney general should be impeached for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash is set to finish its work this week, wrapping up a monthslong investigation that has splintered the state's Republicans.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Thousands flee from DR Congo clashes to bordering Uganda

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News