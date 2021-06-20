 Skip to main content
Albany firefighters say pay scale upside down, seek overhaul
Albany firefighters say pay scale upside down, seek overhaul

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Some firefighters in southwest Georgia's largest city are lobbying for officials to overhaul a pay scale that lets subordinate firefighters make more than supervisors.

Professional Firefighters of Albany Union President Ronnie Pettiford told WALB-TV that supervisors typically have more experience and more education.

“I have an issue that I make more than my superiors,” Pettiford said. “That shouldn’t be the case. Those guys deserve to make more. They’ve been here longer, they have the education, They’ve taken the proper steps that were set forth for them to achieve these ranks and their positions.”

The disparity reduces the incentive to seek promotions and makes recruiting firefighters harder, union members said. Pettiford said Henry County outside Atlanta corrected a similar problem. Union leader James Gibney said Henry County fixed its problem in phases. Gibney said a similar overhaul in Albany would cost the city $600,000 to $700,000.

Albany is finalizing its budget for next year. Interim City Manager Steven Carter said any pay changes will be a part of a citywide pay plan.

City Commissioner Demetrius Young asked Carter Tuesday to consider the union’s proposal. Carter said he was offering case-by-case resolution of underling-supervisor inequities.

Pettiford said that wouldn't address underlying pay scale problems, but said the acknowledgement of the problem is “a step in the right direction.”

"Now, we have to do something about it,” he said.

