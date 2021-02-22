Albuquerque asks state to split hybrid learning, activities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s largest school district asked the state to separate athletics and other extracurricular activities from the hybrid learning structure being used because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education members said during a special meeting Monday they do not believe activities should be connected to a hybrid learning model, which is a current requirement set by the state Public Education Department, KRQE-TV reports.

Board members said students involved in extracurricular activities would perform better in school if they were allowed to continue doing extracurricular activities they love.

Athletes, parents and coaches over the weekend protested the school board’s decision to remain in the online hybrid class model through the remainder of the school year, which would prevent participation in activities including band, choir, chess, drama and others overseen by the New Mexico Activities Association.

The Albuquerque board approved a letter Monday to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham asking for the separation with assurances the split can be conducted safely.