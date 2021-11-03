Albuquerque election blow to teacher's union, victory to biz

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year, after three school board candidates won Tuesday's election without union support.

Early election results indicate three out of four school board seats were won by candidates funded by business groups, not the teachers union, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

They include Crystal Tapia-Romero, a childcare center owner with no party affiliation; Democrat Danielle Gonzales, a nonprofit manager; and Republican Courtney Jackson, a stay-at-home-mom and PTA leader. All received funding from business groups including NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. The races are nonpartisan and don’t have primaries.

Union-backed Democrat Josefina Dominguez, a retired teacher, also won.

Albuquerque Public Schools is the largest district in the state, serving around 74,000 students, about 20% of the children in New Mexico. It operates a $1.6 billion budget and a full-time staff of around 12,600 workers.

Municipal elections across the state Tuesday determined schoolboard elections and mayoral reelection contests. Voters in the vast majority of towns approved property taxes and bonds to pay for schools.

