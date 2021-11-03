 Skip to main content
AP

Albuquerque election blow to teacher's union, victory to biz

A sign directs voters to the entrance of a polling station at the St. John's United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Voters cast ballots in municipal elections across the state, including for mayoral races and school funding measures.

 Cedar Attanasio

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The teachers union in New Mexico’s largest city will have fewer friends on the school board next year, after three school board candidates won Tuesday's election without union support.

Early election results indicate three out of four school board seats were won by candidates funded by business groups, not the teachers union, the Albuquerque Journal reports.

They include Crystal Tapia-Romero, a childcare center owner with no party affiliation; Democrat Danielle Gonzales, a nonprofit manager; and Republican Courtney Jackson, a stay-at-home-mom and PTA leader. All received funding from business groups including NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce. The races are nonpartisan and don’t have primaries.

Union-backed Democrat Josefina Dominguez, a retired teacher, also won.

Albuquerque Public Schools is the largest district in the state, serving around 74,000 students, about 20% of the children in New Mexico. It operates a $1.6 billion budget and a full-time staff of around 12,600 workers.

Municipal elections across the state Tuesday determined schoolboard elections and mayoral reelection contests. Voters in the vast majority of towns approved property taxes and bonds to pay for schools.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

