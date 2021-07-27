Albuquerque homicides leave families heartbroken, frustrated

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Laura Brown wipes tears from her face as she confronts the reality that her 6-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter will never see their father again.

Alicia Otero misses her son’s smile, his knack for making her laugh, and his insatiable appetite for hot wings and barbecue sauce.

Mary Candelaria replays her son’s music videos every day, the sound of his voice providing some solace.

They are among the families devastated by Albuquerque’s relentless rash of killings. For many, it’s a rollercoaster of disbelief, anger, sadness and frustration — especially for those wanting answers and justice.

The city is having one of its deadliest years in memory. The homicide tally for the first seven months of 2021 is about to eclipse the record of 80 set in 2019.

While other cities around the U.S. also are seeing significant increases this year, Albuquerque has a history with violent crime. Concern grew in 2017 after three years of skyrocketing homicides and a record-setting year. Experts warned that the city either had a growing problem or was encountering a new norm. In 2019, that record was broken.

With the numbers still rising, officials acknowledge that doing what they’ve always done isn't enough.