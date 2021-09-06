 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albuquerque jail offers treatment for opioid addiction
0 Comments
AP

Albuquerque jail offers treatment for opioid addiction

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque has begun a program to give buprenorphine to people in jail who are already using it to treat their opioid addictions.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the buprenorphine maintenance program can provide an average of 22 inmates per day with the medication.

Recovery Services of New Mexico -- a treatment organization run by BayMark Health Services -- received a contract to provide the medication at the jail late last year. The county signed a two-year contract agreeing to pay the organization just under $250,000 for services and $312,400 for the medication itself.

Recovery Services has been providing another medication-assisted treatment -- methadone -- in the jail for years.

For now, Recovery Services will provide buprenorphine only to those who had already been using the medication before they were locked up. However, Evan Gonzales, a spokesman for Bernalillo County’s Department of Behavioral Health Services, said, the county will explore expanding the program to start people on the treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year
National Politics

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation's bedrock retirement programs.

USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds
National Politics

USPS has shorted some workers’ pay for years, CPI finds

  • Updated

Nancy Campos’ back ached as she loaded more than 100 Amazon packages onto her truck. The 59-year-old grandmother, a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, had worked 13 days in a row without a lunch break, and now she was delivering on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to keep up with a never-ending flow of boxes.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News