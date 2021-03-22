 Skip to main content
Albuquerque mayor seeks reelection; Could face 3 contenders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has formally declared his candidacy for reelection.

Keller, a 43-year-old Albuquerque native, made the announcement Monday.

“We are poised to come out of the pandemic stronger and safer with thousands of new good-paying jobs for working families, revitalized public safety efforts and taking on homelessness, which has been exacerbated by COVID in a real way,” Keller said in a statement.

There are at least three possible contenders hoping to unseat Keller.

Among those candidates is Nicholas Bevins, a 25-year-old grassroots activist.

“I am running out of a sense of urgency for my generation and future generations who face countless threats such as climate change and economic inequality which are going unaddressed,” Bevins said in a statement to Albuquerque TV station KOB.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III has submitted a candidate registration form for the race. But the Albuquerque Journal reports that Gonzales has declined to confirm he’s running, saying earlier this month he filed the paperwork to “better explore” a potential run.

Patrick Ben Sais also has filed a candidate registration for the mayoral race.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

