Albuquerque mayoral hopefuls face off at Black voters' forum

“We need to do what we can to go ahead and turn this city around,” he said, pointing to growing economic insecurity, drug addiction and mental health issues.

Keller said the challenges are big but that only meaningful solutions will move the needle on crime and homelessness. He acknowledged that homelessness has become worse in recent years, with the number of those living on the streets more than doubling. He blamed economic fallout from the pandemic.

The questions for the candidates were gathered from the public and advocacy groups that included New Mexico Common Cause, Indivisible Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Black Economic Security and Solidarity Fund. They touched on everything from the racial and gender makeup of the police department to the city's housing shortage and policies related to immigrants and refugees.

Keller said the city is prepared to accept 300 refugees. Aragon questioned that, saying Albuquerque can't even accommodate its existing homeless population.