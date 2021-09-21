Albuquerque officials lay out plan to combat violent crime

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also touted the effort, saying she believes that tackling violent crime will have to be done across jurisdictions and by different branches of government.

Republican lawmakers in August had called on the Democratic governor to convene an immediate special legislative session to address what they described as an “out of control” problem that has become a public emergency.

The governor has said she has specific public safety goals for the session that starts in January.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina has been visibly frustrated in recent weeks, particularly after four police officers were shot and injured after responding to reports of a robbery.

“Ask any officer, and all they want is the opportunity to do what they signed up for — to fight crime and keep the community safe,” Medina said in a statement. "But we can’t achieve both goals when people who commit crimes are not held accountable, and they are not getting services they need.”

The Albuquerque police force also is in the middle of reforms mandated by a consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. Some officers and others have said the situation has tied the department's hands.

Sylvester Stanley, the city's superintendent of police reform, said Albuquerque already is well down the path of reform and that the mayor and city council are committed to investing in the police department.

