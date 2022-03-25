Albuquerque Police: Man barricaded in former lawmaker's home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A relative of the former state Rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton barricaded himself in her home and Albuquerque police were trying to get him to surrender, authorities said Friday.

The incident started when Williams Stapleton called mental health services Friday morning to report that a family member needed help.

“It was determined that he had a felony warrant so APD was called in to try to arrest him. And at that point, he refused to come out of the house,” said Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

A SWAT team continued negotiating with the man Friday afternoon.

Gallegos said Williams Stapleton was able to leave the house safely.

Police haven't released the man's name or the details of the felony charges against him.

Separately, Stapleton, a Democrat, faces criminal charges stemming from a corruption probe involving some $5 million allegedly used to enrich herself when she was an official at Albuquerque Public Schools. She has previously denied wrongdoing.

