All BLM lands in Nevada now subject to fire prevention order

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has issued a fire prevention order for all its lands in Nevada, including a ban on the use of fireworks, exploding targets and ammunition with steel components.

BLM Nevada Fire Management Officer Paul Petersen said the order effective Friday runs through Oct. 31. He said its necessary because Nevada is experiencing record-dry conditions and much of the state is in severe drought.

“The current national wildland fire potential outlook indicates that we could be in for a challenge this summer,” Peterson said.

“It is important for the public to understand and comply with the fire prevention order to help keep human-caused wildfires from needlessly damaging natural and cultural resources,” he said.

The order makes it illegal to burn any explosive materials on BLM lands in Nevada. Several areas in the agency’s Southern Nevada District are subject to additional restrictions prohibiting building campfires, using charcoal barbeques or stove fires and smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle.

Additional information on individual restrictions can be found at: https://www.nevadafireinfo.org/restrictions-and-closures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

