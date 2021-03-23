All Georgians over 16 eligible for COVID-19 vaccine Thursday

Demand is still outstripping supply in metro Atlanta and areas within a 90-minute drive of the city. Kemp said the state directed 70% of this week’s 450,000 doses to metro Atlanta and areas north of the city.

“I just want to encourage everybody to get the vaccine," Kemp said, urging Atlanta-area residents to make appointments now, even if the times available are more than a week away. He said city dwellers “desperate” to get a shot could find appointments this week if they're willing to drive, while acknowledging day trips wouldn't be possible for some residents.

Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium will get a boost in capacity starting Thursday when the Federal Emergency Management Agency adds doses to a site that had been run by Fulton County.

Kemp said he would get vaccinated Friday in Waycross in a region of the state where many counties have low vaccination rates, seeking to highlight the desirability of getting protected. County-level rates can be distorted because doses are being recorded in the county where people get shots, not where they live.

Georgia continues to lag most other states in vaccination, ranking second-worst behind Alabama in the number of doses administered per 100,000 people 18 and older.