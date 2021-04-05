All Michigan residents ages 16 and up eligible for vaccine

Roughly 21% of eligible Detroiters have been vaccinated so far — “really disappointing,” said Duggan, who added that the city had a 16.2% virus positivity rate last week compared to 2.2% in October.

Detroit health officer Denise Fair, noting a spike among people between 20 and 40, said she was alarmed when she spoke recently with customers at the Brass Rail Pizza Bar.

“There were a few people who just said they don’t want the vaccine, they don’t need it, they were healthy and they had no interest,” Fair said. “For me, it is the indifference that is unsettling.”

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, senior public health physician at the state Department of Health and Human Services, attributed Michigan's third wave to coronavirus variants, outbreaks associated with youth sports and pandemic fatigue. Rising case numbers initially were driven by the 10-19 age group, she said.