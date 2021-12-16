 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

All state troopers given body cameras after overtime scandal

  • 0

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police announced Thursday that all of its troopers have been assigned body cameras, a reform that was ordered in 2018 after the agency was rocked by an overtime scandal.

All 2,200 of the agency's sworn personnel now have body cameras and training on how to use them, police officials said. The agency has also installed cameras in 800 cruisers, with 200 still awaiting cameras.

Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, said the cameras will document troopers' interaction with suspects, victims and the public.

“This is essential to capturing evidence for criminal cases as well as memorializing the nature of interactions between Troopers and the public," Mason said in a statement. “Body camera video also provides a valuable training tool for recruits and existing officers.”

The cameras were part of a series of reforms announced in 2018 by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and police leaders. The reforms also included disbanding Troop E, which patrolled a stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike from Boston to the New York state border.

People are also reading…

The changes were ordered after some troopers assigned to Troop E were found to have taken thousands of hours in overtime pay for shifts they did not actually work.

Dozens of troopers were fired or disciplined over the overtime scandal, and some have faced criminal charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News