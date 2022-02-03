 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allen County Prosecutor Richards won't seek reelection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The longtime prosecutor for Fort Wayne and Allen County will not seek a sixth term this year, County Republican Chairman Steve Shine said Thursday.

Karen Richards, the county’s first female prosecutor, is in her 20th year of holding the office.

“She wants to enjoy some things she has had to set aside the last two decades of her life,” Shine said.

A formal announcement is expected during a news conference scheduled for Monday.

Richards was first elected in 2002 and has been reelected four times.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Mike McAlexander has filed to seek the Republican nomination for the office in the May 3 primary election, The Journal Gazette reported.

McAlexander has been Richards’ chief deputy prosecutor during her entire tenure.

The prosecutor’s office investigates crimes and files criminal charges against individuals. The office also handles child support cases.

