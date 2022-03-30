 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allies abandon Pakistani premier ahead of no-confidence vote

Supporters of opposition groups take part in anti-government rally in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 28, 2022. Pakistani opposition legislators launched a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in parliament Monday hoping to oust his government amid accusations he has mismanaged the nation's economy.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Lawmakers appeared poised to push Prime Minister Imran Khan out of power in an upcoming no-confidence vote, after a small but key coalition partner abandoned him and joined the opposition on Wednesday.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement has only five seats, but their move puts the number of Khan's opponents in parliament at well over the 172 needed to oust him in the vote, to be held sometime next week.

It seemed likely to be the terminal blow to Khan, who already faces a revolt by a dozen lawmakers from his own Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party who've publicly pledged to vote against him.

Nasreen Jalil, a leader of the MQM party, announced the decision to reporters early Wednesday.

Khan, who came to power in 2018 by getting 176 votes of the 342-seat National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, was expected to address the nation Wednesday night.

