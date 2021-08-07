'Always working': Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — After more than six months of work combating the coronavirus, negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and repairing the U.S. image abroad, President Joe Biden should be heading out on vacation and a traditional August break from Washington.

But with legislative work on the infrastructure bill keeping the Senate in session for a second straight weekend, and likely through next week, Biden hasn't gone far — just home to Wilmington, Delaware, as he has done most weekends since taking office.

“Every president is always working no matter where they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, explaining that presidents can't ever really tune out.

Biden will spend some of next week at the White House before he decamps again, either for Delaware — he owns homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach — or Camp David, the official presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, Psaki said.

The modern president is never completely free from work, tethered by secure telephone lines and other technology with a coterie of top aides and advisers always close by.

Like his predecessors, Biden travels with a large entourage of aides, Secret Service agents and journalists in an unmistakable motorcade of more than a dozen dark vehicles.