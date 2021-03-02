Amazon sued over discrimination, sexual harassment claims

Amazon does not publish employee demographic data, but it does make available overview data showing relatively proportional racial representation among all U.S. managers. Amazon did not respond to a request for a breakdown showing what proportion of corporate employees and managers are people of color.

During protests over racial injustice, Amazon last year pledged to “stand in solidarity with the Black community — our employees, customers, and partners — in the fight against systemic racism and injustice.”

However, Amazon workers said in posts on their internal website and on social media the statement was at odds with its partnerships with law-enforcement agencies, its predominately white leadership team and the higher-than-industry-average injury rates at its warehouses, where a quarter of workers are people of color.

Amazon has since added its first Black executive, Alicia Boler Davis, to its top leadership team.

It also enacted a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial-recognition software by police departments, which was found to disproportionately misidentify Black people.