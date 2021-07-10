Ambulance response delayed in fatal Georgia lightning strike

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — It took more than twice as long as normal for an ambulance to reach an Alabama girl who died after being struck by lightning on a coastal Georgia island in June.

Records obtained by WTOC-TV show police received the call at 2:37 p.m. on June 12 that 15-year-old Maiah Mitchell had been hit on Tybee Island near Savannah. But the ambulance didn't leave for a hospital with Mitchell until after 3:18 p.m.

The biggest cause of delay was that the ambulance normally assigned to the island by Chatham Emergency Services had picked up another patient and was taking the patient somewhere else. Another ambulance was rotating into position, but had not yet arrived.

Firefighters and lifeguards reached Mitchell, who was from Bessemer, Alabama, within seven minutes, finding she had no pulse. After being told the nearest ambulance was 35 minutes away, they decided to load Mitchell into a truck. Traffic leaving the island was “heavy and at a standstill," according to a Tybee Island police report.