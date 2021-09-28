 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ambulances sent to North Carolina counties for COVID-19 aid
0 Comments
AP

Ambulances sent to North Carolina counties for COVID-19 aid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nine North Carolina counties are benefiting from 25 ambulances and their crews provided by the federal government to help locals struggling to respond to the spikes in calls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division of Emergency Management says the two-person ambulance crews are ready to work after receiving personal protective gear and communications gear on Monday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent the “advanced life support” ambulances after the state requested 40 such ambulances and 10 “basic life support” models.

“While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners,” state Emergency Management Director Will Ray said in a news release.

The crews are assigned to Brunswick, Franklin, Graham, Guilford, Macon, Mecklenburg, New Hanover, Pender and Robeson counties. The ambulances could be assigned elsewhere after 10 days.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Montana rescuers praised in Amtrak derailment

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead
National Politics

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

+2
EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target
National Politics

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

  • Updated

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News